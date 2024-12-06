YRKKH Spoiler Alert! Ruhi or Abhira – Whose child is Daksh?

Entertainment
YRKKH shows Akshara accepting the truth about Abhir. She brings Abhir to the Goenka house.
Armaan writes a letter to reveal the truth to Abhira, but Sanjay intercepts it. Armaan retrieves the letter.
Abhira brings Abhir to the Goenka house. Abhir worries about ruining Abhira's life, leaving her thoughtful.
Abhir asks about Akshara's death. Ruhi blames Armaan, enraging Abhira.
During a prayer, Abhir reveals Abhira and Armaan's child's secret, devastating Abhira, who decides to leave.
Reports suggest Daksh is Abhira's, not Ruhi's, child. How this truth unfolds remains to be seen.
Inside TV actor Arjun Bijlani's Mumbai house; Check photos
CID 2 to Laughter Chef: 8 New TV shows set to launch soon
Divyanka Tripathi's stunning luxurious home unveiled– Inside photos
Pushpa 2: The Rule Box office Day 1: Allu Arjun starrer collects THIS