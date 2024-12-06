Entertainment

YRKKH Spoiler Alert! Ruhi or Abhira – Whose child is Daksh?

Abhira takes a step

YRKKH shows Akshara accepting the truth about Abhir. She brings Abhir to the Goenka house.

Armaan reveals the truth

Armaan writes a letter to reveal the truth to Abhira, but Sanjay intercepts it. Armaan retrieves the letter.

Abhir's concern

Abhira brings Abhir to the Goenka house. Abhir worries about ruining Abhira's life, leaving her thoughtful.

Abhira's anger

Abhir asks about Akshara's death. Ruhi blames Armaan, enraging Abhira.

Abhira's heartbreak

During a prayer, Abhir reveals Abhira and Armaan's child's secret, devastating Abhira, who decides to leave.

What's next?

Reports suggest Daksh is Abhira's, not Ruhi's, child. How this truth unfolds remains to be seen.

Inside TV actor Arjun Bijlani's Mumbai house; Check photos

CID 2 to Laughter Chef: 8 New TV shows set to launch soon

Divyanka Tripathi's stunning luxurious home unveiled– Inside photos

Pushpa 2: The Rule Box office Day 1: Allu Arjun starrer collects THIS