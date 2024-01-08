Entertainment

Apples to Potatoes: 7 fruits/vegetables that can be eaten with Peels

From Apples to Potatoes, 7 peels, endless health! Embrace nutrition with fruits and veggies boasting edible skins. Let's peel the secrets to a healthier you

Image credits: Pixabay

Zuccini

Zucchini skin is rich in antioxidants, fiber, and nutrients. It can be eaten when cooked or raw

Image credits: Pixabay

Berries (e.g., blueberries, strawberries)

While not exactly peels, the outer layers of berries are often consumed along with the fruit. They are rich in fiber and various antioxidants

Image credits: Pixabay

Pears

Similar to apples, the skin of pears contains fiber and antioxidants. Rinse them well before eating

Image credits: Pixabay

Carrots

The skin of carrots is edible and contains additional fiber and nutrients. Thoroughly wash and scrub them before consuming

Image credits: Pixabay

Potatoes

Potato skins contain fiber, potassium, and antioxidants. Ensure the potatoes are properly washed and cooked

Image credits: Pixabay

Cucumber

Cucumber peels are a good source of fiber, vitamins (especially vitamin K), and minerals

Image credits: Pixabay

Apples

The peel of apples contains dietary fiber, antioxidants, and various vitamins

Image credits: Pixabay
