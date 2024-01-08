Apples to Potatoes: 7 fruits/vegetables that can be eaten with Peels

Entertainment
From Apples to Potatoes, 7 peels, endless health! Embrace nutrition with fruits and veggies boasting edible skins. Let's peel the secrets to a healthier you
Zucchini skin is rich in antioxidants, fiber, and nutrients. It can be eaten when cooked or raw
While not exactly peels, the outer layers of berries are often consumed along with the fruit. They are rich in fiber and various antioxidants
Similar to apples, the skin of pears contains fiber and antioxidants. Rinse them well before eating
The skin of carrots is edible and contains additional fiber and nutrients. Thoroughly wash and scrub them before consuming
Potato skins contain fiber, potassium, and antioxidants. Ensure the potatoes are properly washed and cooked
Cucumber peels are a good source of fiber, vitamins (especially vitamin K), and minerals
The peel of apples contains dietary fiber, antioxidants, and various vitamins