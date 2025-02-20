Entertainment

Brahmanandam’s 7 powerful quotes that will change your perspective

Image credits: instagram

Stop giving advice.

No matter how great you think you are, stop giving advice to others. 
 

Image credits: instagram

It means we are ahead.

If someone is talking about us behind our backs, it means they are behind and we are ahead. 
 

Image credits: instagram

Don't bother.

If you start bothering, you will have to think about them all your life. You can't do anything else. 
 

Image credits: instagram

Be grateful.

Even a dog will not touch a thankless corpse. This shows how important it is to be grateful for help received. 

Image credits: instagram

No one wants that.

No one wants our life to be ruined. Karma determines intellect: intellect arises according to karma.
 

Image credits: instagram

Those who would cut off hands.

If it were true that God grants boons when hands are raised in prayer, the rich would have cut off the hands of the poor long ago.
 

Image credits: social media

They can't stand improvement.

Many people wish to hear some bad news from someone who is improving. 

Image credits: instagram

