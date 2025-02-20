Brahmanandam’s 7 powerful quotes that will change your perspective

Entertainment
No matter how great you think you are, stop giving advice to others.
If someone is talking about us behind our backs, it means they are behind and we are ahead.
If you start bothering, you will have to think about them all your life. You can't do anything else.
Even a dog will not touch a thankless corpse. This shows how important it is to be grateful for help received.
No one wants our life to be ruined. Karma determines intellect: intellect arises according to karma.
If it were true that God grants boons when hands are raised in prayer, the rich would have cut off the hands of the poor long ago.
Many people wish to hear some bad news from someone who is improving.
