Entertainment

Annu Kapoor Birthday: Know facts about his life and career

Image credits: Getty

Annu Kapoor's Birthday

Seasoned Bollywood actor Annu Kapoor celebrates his 68th birthday on February 20th. He was born in Bhopal.

Annu Kapoor: A Great Host

Annu Kapoor shares old stories of stars in his TV shows. His own Bollywood entry is also an interesting story.

Shyam Benegal Recognized His Talent

According to Aaj Tak, Shyam Benegal saw Annu Kapoor (then 23) playing a 70-year-old man in a show.

Opportunity in Mandi

Shyam Benegal was impressed by Annu Kapoor's acting. He called Annu, and after formalities, signed him for Mandi.

Hit on TV Shows

Annu Kapoor showcased his acting in many Bollywood films. He also became a hit TV host, working on Antakshari and other song-based shows.

Annu Kapoor's Hit Films

His hit films include Jolly LLB 2, Tezaab, Mr. India, Betaab, Khandhar, Om Jai Jagadish, Jamai Raja, Ram Lakhan, and Rakhwala.

