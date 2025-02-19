Annu Kapoor Birthday: Know facts about his life and career

Entertainment
Seasoned Bollywood actor Annu Kapoor celebrates his 68th birthday on February 20th. He was born in Bhopal.
Annu Kapoor shares old stories of stars in his TV shows. His own Bollywood entry is also an interesting story.
According to Aaj Tak, Shyam Benegal saw Annu Kapoor (then 23) playing a 70-year-old man in a show.
Shyam Benegal was impressed by Annu Kapoor's acting. He called Annu, and after formalities, signed him for Mandi.
Annu Kapoor showcased his acting in many Bollywood films. He also became a hit TV host, working on Antakshari and other song-based shows.
His hit films include Jolly LLB 2, Tezaab, Mr. India, Betaab, Khandhar, Om Jai Jagadish, Jamai Raja, Ram Lakhan, and Rakhwala.
