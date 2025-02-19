Entertainment

[PHOTOS] Nita Ambani inspired parsi gara style saree designs

Royal Parsi Gara Saree Designs

Nita Ambani has been seen in traditional Parsi Gara sarees. These are traditional and beautiful sarees of the Parsi community

Intricate Embroidery Parsi Gara Saree

The red saree has fine hand embroidery. The figures of flowers, birds, vines make it elegant. You can get such an intricately embroidered Parsi Gara saree within a budget of 5000

Border Chinese Embroidery Parsi Gara Saree

You will find a lot of Chinese embroidery varieties in Parsi Gara sarees. Because the Parsi community used to bring silk and embroidered fabrics from China in the 19th century

Pallu Heavy Embroidery Parsi Gara Saree

You will also find such Parsi Gara sarees in dark and elegant colors. The workmanship on it is very fine, which makes it look expensive and royal

Georgette Parsi Gara Saree

If you want to buy a lightweight Parsi Gara saree, then take this type of georgette piece. Such sarees are mostly made of silk, crepe, and georgette

Handcraft Border Parsi Gara Saree

Such handcrafted border Parsi Gara sarees are the identity of Parsi women. Spend money on such a handcrafted saree to make a traditional and exclusive fashion statement

[PHOTOS] Jacqueline Fernandez inspired blouse designs for trendy looks

Annu Kapoor Birthday: Know facts about his life and career

Dabangg 4 to Babbar Sher: 7 Upcoming Salman Khan movies & release date

Chhaava Box Office: Vicky Kaushal’s epic saga close to Rs. 200 crore