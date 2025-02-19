[PHOTOS] Nita Ambani inspired parsi gara style saree designs

Entertainment
Nita Ambani has been seen in traditional Parsi Gara sarees. These are traditional and beautiful sarees of the Parsi community
The red saree has fine hand embroidery. The figures of flowers, birds, vines make it elegant. You can get such an intricately embroidered Parsi Gara saree within a budget of 5000
You will find a lot of Chinese embroidery varieties in Parsi Gara sarees. Because the Parsi community used to bring silk and embroidered fabrics from China in the 19th century
You will also find such Parsi Gara sarees in dark and elegant colors. The workmanship on it is very fine, which makes it look expensive and royal
If you want to buy a lightweight Parsi Gara saree, then take this type of georgette piece. Such sarees are mostly made of silk, crepe, and georgette
Such handcrafted border Parsi Gara sarees are the identity of Parsi women. Spend money on such a handcrafted saree to make a traditional and exclusive fashion statement
