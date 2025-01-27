Entertainment
Many supporting actors in Bollywood have outshone the lead actors. Boman Irani is one of them.
Born into a middle-class Parsi family, Boman Irani lost his father at six months old. His mother's struggle began after this.
On KBC 12, Boman shared his childhood stammer. His mother encouraged him to sing, which helped him overcome it.
After college, Boman Irani couldn't find work. He wanted to run a restaurant but was offered a waiter's job.
After his father's death, Boman's mother ran a snack shop. He quit his job to help her after she had an accident.
His wife encouraged him to explore new opportunities, fueling his ambition and career growth.
Boman, like his father, loved photography. He started working in this field and got opportunities in advertising.
Vidhu Vinod Chopra saw Boman in a short film and offered him the role of Dr. Asthana in Munna Bhai MBBS.
Boman Irani delivered hits like Munna Bhai MBBS, No Entry, Housefull, Khosla Ka Ghosla, Don, 3 Idiots, and Jolly LLB.
Boman Irani credits his mother and wife for his success and his net worth of over 100 crore rupees.
