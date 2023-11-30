Bigg Boss 17: Know how much Salman Khan makes per episode

Entertainment
The reality show's popularity soared after Salman Khan became a presenter in 2006. His personality as host captured the audience, resulting in excellent TRP ratings.
Sources say Salman is the highest-paid TV personality. According to DNA, the actor earns Rs 25 crore weekly, or Rs 12.50 crore per episode, for hosting Bigg Boss 17.
The host's pay has increased over the past 13 years. Although he has tried to keep it a secret, industry sources have long said he earns crores of rupees that increase each year.
Following Salman in pay are Amitabh Bachchan, Karan Johar, and Kapil Sharma. Amitabh Bachchan revolutionised Indian television with Kaun Banega Crorepati in 2000.
After originally charging Rs 25 lakh for KBC, the megastar started earning Rs 3.5 crore every episode. KJo's 2004 chat show Koffee With Karan brought charm and earned crores.
In 2013, Kapil Sharma launched The Kapil Sharma Show, charging Rs 50 lakh for each episode. However, Salman Khan is the highest-paid TV presenter.