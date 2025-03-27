Entertainment
On his birthday, let's celebrate his journey by revisiting seven of his most iconic films that showcase his talent and charisma.
A gripping action-thriller with a unique storyline involving face transplantation and revenge.
An epic saga directed by S.S. Rajamouli, featuring Ram Charan as the revolutionary Alluri Sitarama Raju in a tale of friendship and rebellion.
A family drama highlighting Ram Charan's emotional and dramatic acting skills.
A gripping rural drama where Ram Charan shines as Chitti Babu, a hearing-impaired yet strong-willed man fighting against corruption.
A reincarnation drama where Ram Charan portrays a warrior, Kala Bhairava, showcasing his action and emotional depth.
A stylish action thriller with Ram Charan as an IPS officer determined to bring down a criminal mastermind.
A romantic drama exploring modern relationships, with Ram Charan as a free-spirited graffiti artist.
Sikander releasing on March 30: Salman Khan's highest grossing movies
Mufasa to Deva: 7 OTT releases for THIS week
Ram Charan Birthday: net worth, assets, luxury cars owned by the actor
Prakash Raj Birthday: Know political views of actor