Entertainment

Ram Charan's Top 7 Must-Watch Films

On his birthday, let's celebrate his journey by revisiting seven of his most iconic films that showcase his talent and charisma.

Yevadu (2014):

A gripping action-thriller with a unique storyline involving face transplantation and revenge.

RRR (2022):

An epic saga directed by S.S. Rajamouli, featuring Ram Charan as the revolutionary Alluri Sitarama Raju in a tale of friendship and rebellion.

Govindudu Andarivadele (2014):

A family drama highlighting Ram Charan's emotional and dramatic acting skills.

Rangasthalam (2018):

A gripping rural drama where Ram Charan shines as Chitti Babu, a hearing-impaired yet strong-willed man fighting against corruption.

Magadheera (2009):

A reincarnation drama where Ram Charan portrays a warrior, Kala Bhairava, showcasing his action and emotional depth.

Dhruva (2016):

A stylish action thriller with Ram Charan as an IPS officer determined to bring down a criminal mastermind.

Orange (2010):

A romantic drama exploring modern relationships, with Ram Charan as a free-spirited graffiti artist.

