Bigg Boss Tamil Title Winners!

Image credits: Twitter

Arav

Arav won the title in the first season of Bigg Boss. He was awarded a prize of Rs.50 lakh.

Image credits: Twitter

Riythvika

Riythvika was the title winner in Bigg Boss Season 2. She was also awarded a prize of Rs.50 lakh.

Image credits: Twitter

Mugen Rao

Mugen Rao won the title in the 3rd season of Bigg Boss and took home the prize of 50 lakhs.

Image credits: Twitter

Aari

Aari won the title in the 4th season of Bigg Boss. He was awarded a prize of 50 lakhs.

Image credits: Twitter

Raju Jeyamohan

Raju Jeyamohan was the title winner in Bigg Boss Season 5. He was also awarded a prize of Rs.50 lakh.

Image credits: Twitter

Azeem

Azeem, the title winner of Bigg Boss Tamil Season 6, was awarded a prize of Rs.50 lakh and a car.

Image credits: Twitter

Archana

Bigg Boss Season 7 title winner Archana was awarded a cheque for 50 lakhs and a car.

Image credits: Twitter

Muthukumaran

Muthukumaran, the title winner of Bigg Boss Tamil Season 8, was awarded Rs.40.50 lakhs, a Royal Enfield Bullet & Rs.50,000 from the cash box.

Image credits: Twitter

