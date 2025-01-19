Entertainment
Arav won the title in the first season of Bigg Boss. He was awarded a prize of Rs.50 lakh.
Riythvika was the title winner in Bigg Boss Season 2. She was also awarded a prize of Rs.50 lakh.
Mugen Rao won the title in the 3rd season of Bigg Boss and took home the prize of 50 lakhs.
Aari won the title in the 4th season of Bigg Boss. He was awarded a prize of 50 lakhs.
Raju Jeyamohan was the title winner in Bigg Boss Season 5. He was also awarded a prize of Rs.50 lakh.
Azeem, the title winner of Bigg Boss Tamil Season 6, was awarded a prize of Rs.50 lakh and a car.
Bigg Boss Season 7 title winner Archana was awarded a cheque for 50 lakhs and a car.
Muthukumaran, the title winner of Bigg Boss Tamil Season 8, was awarded Rs.40.50 lakhs, a Royal Enfield Bullet & Rs.50,000 from the cash box.
Bigg Boss 18 Finale: Celebrity favorites and winner predictions
Bigg Boss 18 Grand Finale: Top 3 Finalists Revealed!
Bigg Boss 18: Vivian Dsena to Chum Darang; Finalists' fees revealed
Madhuri Dixit to Malaika Arora: 7 Actresses who look young at 50