Madhuri Dixit to Malaika Arora: 7 Actresses who look young at 50

Shilpa Shetty

Shilpa Shetty is 48 years old. However, no one can guess her age by looking at her.

Raveena Tandon

You can't guess Raveena Tandon's age by looking at her. She's 52.

Tabu

Tabu still looks stunning at 53.

Sushmita Sen

Sushmita Sen looks quite hot at 49.

Karisma Kapoor

Karisma Kapoor stuns at 50.

Madhuri Dixit

No one can guess Madhuri Dixit's age by looking at her.

Malaika Arora

Malaika Arora looks extremely glamorous at 51. She gives competition to many young actresses even at this age.

