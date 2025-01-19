Madhuri Dixit to Malaika Arora: 7 Actresses who look young at 50

Entertainment
Shilpa Shetty is 48 years old. However, no one can guess her age by looking at her.
You can't guess Raveena Tandon's age by looking at her. She's 52.
Tabu still looks stunning at 53.
Sushmita Sen looks quite hot at 49.
Karisma Kapoor stuns at 50.
No one can guess Madhuri Dixit's age by looking at her.
Malaika Arora looks extremely glamorous at 51. She gives competition to many young actresses even at this age.
