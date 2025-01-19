Bigg Boss 18: Vivian Dsena to Chum Darang; Finalists' fees revealed

Entertainment
The grand finale of 'Bigg Boss 18' is on January 19th. One of the 6 finalists will be declared the winner. Find out the fees of all 6 finalists...
Rajat Dalal's weekly fee is reportedly ₹1 lakh. He has been on the show for 15 weeks, earning ₹15 lakhs so far.
TV actress Eisha Singh has earned ₹22.5 lakhs from 'Bigg Boss 18' in 15 weeks, with a reported weekly fee of ₹1.5 lakhs.
Avinash reportedly earns ₹1.5 lakhs per week. He's also been on the show for 15 weeks, earning ₹22.5 lakhs so far.
Actress and social activist Chum Darang's fee is reportedly ₹2 lakhs per week. She has earned ₹30 lakhs from the show in 15 weeks.
TV actor Karanvir Bohra's fee is reportedly ₹3 lakhs per week. He has earned ₹45 lakhs in 15 weeks.
Vivian, reportedly earning ₹5 lakhs per week, has earned ₹75 lakhs in 15 weeks. If he wins, with the prize money (₹50 lakhs), he'll become a crorepati.
Madhuri Dixit to Malaika Arora: 7 Actresses who look young at 50
PHOTOS: Inside Munmun Dutta 's luxurious Mumbai home
Bigg Boss 18 Finale: How much prize money will the winner take home?
Shweta Tiwari to Shilpa Shinde: 8 Bigg Boss winners without makeup