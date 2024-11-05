Entertainment

TRP report Week 43: Anupamaa to YRKKH; 9 top shows

Anupamaa Remains at No. 1

As usual, Anupamaa is at number 1 this week with a 2.4 rating

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai gave Anupamaa tough competition with a 2.4 rating

Udne Ki Aasha

Udne Ki Aasha secured the second spot with a 2.2 rating

Advocate Anjali Awasthy

Advocate Anjali Awasthy also ranked second with a 2.2 rating this week

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin also achieved second place with a 2.2 rating

Jhanak

Jhanak received a 2.1 rating, placing it in the third position

Mangal Lakshmi

Deepika Singh's show Mangal Lakshmi ranked fourth with a 1.8 rating

Mera Balam Thanedar

Mera Balam Thanedar got a 1.7 rating

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is also on the list with a 1.6 rating

