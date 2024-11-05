TRP report Week 43: Anupamaa to YRKKH; 9 top shows

Entertainment
As usual, Anupamaa is at number 1 this week with a 2.4 rating
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai gave Anupamaa tough competition with a 2.4 rating
Udne Ki Aasha secured the second spot with a 2.2 rating
Advocate Anjali Awasthy also ranked second with a 2.2 rating this week
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin also achieved second place with a 2.2 rating
Jhanak received a 2.1 rating, placing it in the third position
Deepika Singh's show Mangal Lakshmi ranked fourth with a 1.8 rating
Mera Balam Thanedar got a 1.7 rating
Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is also on the list with a 1.6 rating