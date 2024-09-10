Entertainment
Actress Sunny Leone emphasized that taking a stand is more important than missed opportunities.
Sunny Leone urged women to say no when necessary and to walk away from uncomfortable situations.
The actress believes that truth will ultimately triumph.
Sunny Leone shared her views on the #MeToo movement in an interview with Asianet News.
Sunny Leone acknowledges that harassment has been an ongoing problem in the film industry.
Sunny Leone emphasizes the importance of women reacting to harassment and not tolerating it.
Sunny Leone believes that women should set their own boundaries and stand firm.
The Jism 2 actress advised women not to worry about potential missed opportunities when taking a stand.
Sunny Leone was in Kochi to promote her film 'Rangeela'.