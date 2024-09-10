Entertainment

Sunny Leone urges women to raise voice against harassment

Actress Sunny Leone emphasized that taking a stand is more important than missed opportunities.

Say no when needed

Sunny Leone urged women to say no when necessary and to walk away from uncomfortable situations.

Truth will prevail

The actress believes that truth will ultimately triumph.

Sunny Leone in Kochi

Sunny Leone shared her views on the #MeToo movement in an interview with Asianet News.

Longstanding issue in the industry

Sunny Leone acknowledges that harassment has been an ongoing problem in the film industry.

Women must react

Sunny Leone emphasizes the importance of women reacting to harassment and not tolerating it.

Setting boundaries is crucial

Sunny Leone believes that women should set their own boundaries and stand firm.

Don't focus on missed opportunities

The Jism 2 actress advised women not to worry about potential missed opportunities when taking a stand.

Rangeela Promotion

Sunny Leone was in Kochi to promote her film 'Rangeela'.

