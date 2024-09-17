Bigg Boss 18: List of contestants who may be part of Salman's show

Entertainment
Nia Sharma is the first confirmed contestant of Bigg Boss 18.
Madalsa Sharma has left Anupama. People are saying that she is going to enter Bigg Boss 18.
Dheeraj Dhoopar's name is also included in this list.
According to media reports, Jannat Zubair may also be seen in the 18th season of Bigg Boss.
Mr. Faisu, who is dating Jannat Zubair, can also be seen in the show as a couple.
Nyra Banerjee has been approached by the makers of Bigg Boss. She is considering coming to this show.
Urfi Javed also has a lot of chances to appear on this show. The makers are planning to bring her to this show even after OTT.