Monalisa shows off her latest look in a green and white printed maxi dress. After winter, this dress seems like the perfect choice for an outing.
The maxi dress is made of light, breezy fabric, and the floral prints give a natural yet elegant look.
The frilled neckline with straps adds a different vibe to this outfit, making you stand out from the crowd.
The maxi dress can be paired with slip-on sandals. This style, like Monalisa's, can make you look fresh and bright.
Makeup can be kept minimal to highlight the dress. Monalisa uses light lipstick and kajal for her natural glow.
Hair is styled in a simple ponytail, which can make you look quite comfortable and classy. The maxi dress is priced between Rs 600 and Rs 800 on AJIO.
