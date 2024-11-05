Entertainment

Chhath Puja 2024: Akshara Singh to Pawan Singh; 8 actors celebrating

Rani Chatterjee

Bhojpuri actress Rani Chatterjee celebrates Chhath with great pomp

Dinesh Lal Yadav

Dinesh Lal Yadav aka Nirahua also celebrates this festival with his family

Pawan Singh

Bhojpuri star Pawan Singh is also included in this list. He also celebrates Chhath

Akshara Singh

Akshara performs Chhath Puja every year, but this year she will be fasting for the first time

Khesari Lal Yadav

Khesari Lal Yadav also celebrates this festival every year

Pankaj Tripathi

Bollywood actor Pankaj Tripathi hails from Bihar. He celebrates this festival in his village. His wife also observes this fast

Manoj Bajpayee

Manoj Bajpayee hails from Bihar. Therefore, he performs Chhath Puja with his family

Shatrughan Sinha

Shatrughan Sinha was born in Patna, Bihar. Chhath Puja is celebrated with great fanfare in his home

Find Next One