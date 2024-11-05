Chhath Puja 2024: Akshara Singh to Pawan Singh; 8 actors celebrating

Entertainment
Bhojpuri actress Rani Chatterjee celebrates Chhath with great pomp
Dinesh Lal Yadav aka Nirahua also celebrates this festival with his family
Bhojpuri star Pawan Singh is also included in this list. He also celebrates Chhath
Akshara performs Chhath Puja every year, but this year she will be fasting for the first time
Khesari Lal Yadav also celebrates this festival every year
Bollywood actor Pankaj Tripathi hails from Bihar. He celebrates this festival in his village. His wife also observes this fast
Manoj Bajpayee hails from Bihar. Therefore, he performs Chhath Puja with his family
Shatrughan Sinha was born in Patna, Bihar. Chhath Puja is celebrated with great fanfare in his home