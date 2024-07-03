Bharti Singh turns 40: 6 unknown facts about the comedian

Entertainment
Bharti Singh hails from Amritsar, Punjab, and pursued a Bachelor's degree in Arts (B.A.) from Punjab Technical University.
Before entering comedy, Bharti Singh worked in a local theatre group in Punjab. She later moved to Mumbai to pursue an entertainment career and made her breakthrough on television.
Bharti gained widespread recognition through her appearances on comedy reality shows like "The Great Indian Laughter Challenge" and "Comedy Circus".
Apart from comedy, she showcased her dancing skills on reality shows like Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa'.
Bharti has supported initiatives related to education, healthcare, and women's empowerment, using her platform to make a positive impact.
Bharti Singh is married to writer and comedian Haarsh Limbachiyaa. Their relationship and personal dynamics have been featured on television, adding to her public persona.