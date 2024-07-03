Entertainment

Bharti Singh turns 40: 6 unknown facts about the comedian

Education

Bharti Singh hails from Amritsar, Punjab, and pursued a Bachelor's degree in Arts (B.A.) from Punjab Technical University. 

Career beginnings

Before entering comedy, Bharti Singh worked in a local theatre group in Punjab. She later moved to Mumbai to pursue an entertainment career and made her breakthrough on television.

Reality Show Success

Bharti gained widespread recognition through her appearances on comedy reality shows like "The Great Indian Laughter Challenge" and "Comedy Circus". 

Versatility

Apart from comedy, she showcased her dancing skills on reality shows like Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa'. 

Philanthropy

Bharti has supported initiatives related to education, healthcare, and women's empowerment, using her platform to make a positive impact.

Personal Life

Bharti Singh is married to writer and comedian Haarsh Limbachiyaa. Their relationship and personal dynamics have been featured on television, adding to her public persona.

