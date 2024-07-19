Amitabh Bachchan's original surname is THIS; here why he changed it

Entertainment
Amitabh Bachchan notably altered his surname from Srivastava to Bachchan
Amitabh Bachchan's surname change occurred long before he entered the film industry. The decision was deeply rooted in personal and familial beliefs
In a revealing moment on his show, Kaun Banega Crorepati, Amitabh shared that his father, the renowned poet Harivansh Rai Bachchan, inspired the change
Harivansh Rai Bachchan chose the surname to prevent identification by caste, reflecting his progressive views. This choice was intentional and meaningful
When Amitabh was admitted to school, he chose to use Bachchan instead of Srivastava, marking the first official use of the name
Harivansh Rai Bachchan’s decision was driven by his aversion to caste distinctions. He sought to promote equality through the family’s new surname
Initially, Amitabh was named Inquilab. However, under the guidance of poet Sumitranandan Pant, his name was changed to Amitabh
Amitabh Bachchan takes pride in being the first member of his family to carry the Bachchan surname, symbolizing his father’s legacy and values