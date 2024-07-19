Entertainment

Amitabh Bachchan's original surname is THIS; here why he changed it

Amitabh Bachchan notably altered his surname from Srivastava to Bachchan

Image credits: Instagram/@ amitabhbachchan

Early Decision

Amitabh Bachchan's surname change occurred long before he entered the film industry. The decision was deeply rooted in personal and familial beliefs

Image credits: Instagram/@ amitabhbachchan

Family Influence

In a revealing moment on his show, Kaun Banega Crorepati, Amitabh shared that his father, the renowned poet Harivansh Rai Bachchan, inspired the change

Image credits: Instagram/@ amitabhbachchan

The Significance of Bachchan

Harivansh Rai Bachchan chose the surname to prevent identification by caste, reflecting his progressive views. This choice was intentional and meaningful

Image credits: Instagram/@ amitabhbachchan

School Admission

When Amitabh was admitted to school, he chose to use Bachchan instead of Srivastava, marking the first official use of the name

Image credits: Instagram/@ amitabhbachchan

A Stand Against Casteism

Harivansh Rai Bachchan’s decision was driven by his aversion to caste distinctions. He sought to promote equality through the family’s new surname

Image credits: Instagram/@ amitabhbachchan

The Name Inquilab

Initially, Amitabh was named Inquilab. However, under the guidance of poet Sumitranandan Pant, his name was changed to Amitabh

Image credits: Instagram/@ amitabhbachchan

Personal Pride

Amitabh Bachchan takes pride in being the first member of his family to carry the Bachchan surname, symbolizing his father’s legacy and values

Image credits: Instagram
Find Next One