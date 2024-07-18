Entertainment

Priyanka Chopra turns 42: Net worth, assets, income resources

Priyanka Chopra is a global celebrity whose transition from Bollywood to Hollywood is no short of a tremendous achievement. Know the total net worth of the former Miss World

Image credits: Instagram

Net Worth

The former Miss world has an impressive net worth of Rs. 620 crores

Image credits: Twitter

Remuneration per movie

She charges around Rs. 14 crore for Bollywood films. As for Hollywood, according to Forbes, she took home Rs. 20 crore for each season of Quantico

Image credits: instagram

Brand Endorsement

She charges around Rs. 5 crore for every brand endorsement

Image credits: instagram

Assets

Priyanka has this opulent mansion at Juhu which is estimated to be around 100 crores. She also owns a $20 million residential property at LA where she stays

Image credits: instagram.com/jerryxmimi

Assets

She also owns a home in California which is worth Rs. 144 crore according to reports

Image credits: Instagram

Assets

She also has a fun villa in Goa worth Rs. 20 crore

Image credits: Instagram
