Priyanka Chopra turns 42: Net worth, assets, income resources

Entertainment
Priyanka Chopra is a global celebrity whose transition from Bollywood to Hollywood is no short of a tremendous achievement. Know the total net worth of the former Miss World
The former Miss world has an impressive net worth of Rs. 620 crores
She charges around Rs. 14 crore for Bollywood films. As for Hollywood, according to Forbes, she took home Rs. 20 crore for each season of Quantico
She charges around Rs. 5 crore for every brand endorsement
Priyanka has this opulent mansion at Juhu which is estimated to be around 100 crores. She also owns a $20 million residential property at LA where she stays
She also owns a home in California which is worth Rs. 144 crore according to reports
She also has a fun villa in Goa worth Rs. 20 crore