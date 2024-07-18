Bhumi Pednekar turns 35: Know actress net worth, luxury lifestyle

Entertainment
On July 18, actress Bhumi Pednekar will be turning a year older.
Bhumi Pednekar has a net worth of INR 15 crore after working in the film industry for eight years.
She reportedly gets INR 25 lakh every month and her demands have escalated over the years, and she now demands between INR 2-3 crore per film.
Bhumi Pednekar's net worth is based on her luxury sea-facing property in Mumbai, where she lives with her mother and sister.
The actress has a Mercedes-Benz S350d for INR 1.60 crore, an Audi Q7 worth INR 82.48 lakh, a BMW 730Ld worth INR 1.42 crore, and a Range Rover worth INR 75.18 lakh, among others.