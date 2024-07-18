Entertainment

Bhumi Pednekar turns 35: Know actress net worth, luxury lifestyle

Bhumi Pednekar birthday

On July 18, actress Bhumi Pednekar will be turning a year older.

Bhumi Pednekar net worth

Bhumi Pednekar has a net worth of INR 15 crore after working in the film industry for eight years. 

Bhumi Pednekar film fee

She reportedly gets INR 25 lakh every month and her demands have escalated over the years, and she now demands between INR 2-3 crore per film. 

Bhumi Pednekar Mumbai house

Bhumi Pednekar's net worth is based on her luxury sea-facing property in Mumbai, where she lives with her mother and sister.

Bhumi Pednekar cars

The actress has a Mercedes-Benz S350d for INR 1.60 crore, an Audi Q7 worth INR 82.48 lakh, a BMW 730Ld worth INR 1.42 crore, and a Range Rover worth INR 75.18 lakh, among others.

