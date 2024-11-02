Astrology prediction: Salman Khan might quit acting next year

Entertainment
Salman Khan (Abdul Rashid Salim Salman Khan) is currently going through several turmoils in his life. According to astrology predictions, he might quit acting in the next year.
As per The Free Press Journal, Salman Khan's chances of getting married in the future are slim as the sun lord of the 7th house is in the 11th house in the nakshatra of Ketu.
As per Astrology predictions, Salman Khan's Jupiter is weak and is retrograding in Gemini. Due to this, the star has witnessed a blockbuster hit since 2018.
It began in 2022 and will be active in his life for 17 years. Mercury is placed in Scorpio with Ketu leading to his Karma affecting him. For example, the blackbuck poaching case.
Astrology predictions say that Salman might experience several disappointments in the future. He won't see any success in films and might quit acting in 2025.
As per astrological predictions, in 2026, Salman Khan might do well health-wise and face several disappointments in his professional and personal life.