Entertainment
Nora Fatehi's STUNNING Diwali look: Glamorous saree steals hearts
Nora Fatehi shares latest photoshoot pictures for Diwali.
Nora Fatehi looks stunning in a blingy saree and blouse.
The dancer's pictures are going viral on social media.
Nora's hot look in a saree is making fans crazy.
Fans are commenting "firecracker" and "bomb" on Nora's look.
Nora's look is a blend of traditional and glamorous.
Open hair, nude makeup, perfect expressions enhance her beauty.
Nora's style is inspiring fashionistas.
Nora has 46.8 million followers on Instagram.
Find Next One