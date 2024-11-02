Entertainment

Nora Fatehi's STUNNING Diwali look: Glamorous saree steals hearts

Nora Fatehi shares latest photoshoot pictures for Diwali.

Nora Fatehi looks stunning in a blingy saree and blouse.

The dancer's pictures are going viral on social media.

Nora's hot look in a saree is making fans crazy.

Fans are commenting "firecracker" and "bomb" on Nora's look.

Nora's look is a blend of traditional and glamorous.

Open hair, nude makeup, perfect expressions enhance her beauty.

Nora's style is inspiring fashionistas.

Nora has 46.8 million followers on Instagram.

