Amitabh Bachchan praises Aishwarya’s endurance during Aaradhya’s birth

Entertainment
Amitabh Bachchan often praises his daughter-in-law, Aishwarya Rai. He once described an incident that happened during Aaradhya's birth.
Amitabh Bachchan described how Aishwarya endured labor pain for 2-3 hours without any pain relief during Aaradhya's birth.
Amitabh Bachchan spoke to reporters about how Aishwarya chose natural childbirth over a C-section.
"It was tough for her, but I commend her for enduring the long labor pain for 2-3 hours."
"She didn't take any epidural or pain relief." He also mentioned that his granddaughter, Aaradhya, looks just like Aishwarya.
Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan were married in 2007 at Amitabh Bachchan's home in Mumbai. Aaradhya was born on November 16, 2011.