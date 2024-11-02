Entertainment

Amitabh Bachchan praises Aishwarya’s endurance during Aaradhya’s birth

Amitabh Bachchan praises Aishwarya Rai

Amitabh Bachchan often praises his daughter-in-law, Aishwarya Rai. He once described an incident that happened during Aaradhya's birth.

How did Aishwarya endure the pain?

Amitabh Bachchan described how Aishwarya endured labor pain for 2-3 hours without any pain relief during Aaradhya's birth.

Aishwarya chose natural childbirth...

Amitabh Bachchan spoke to reporters about how Aishwarya chose natural childbirth over a C-section.

What did Amitabh say about Aishwarya?

"It was tough for her, but I commend her for enduring the long labor pain for 2-3 hours."

Didn't take any pain relief

"She didn't take any epidural or pain relief." He also mentioned that his granddaughter, Aaradhya, looks just like Aishwarya.

When was Aaradhya Bachchan born?

Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan were married in 2007 at Amitabh Bachchan's home in Mumbai. Aaradhya was born on November 16, 2011.

Find Next One