Shah Rukh Khan turns 59: Discover his diet plan and favorite foods

Shahrukh Khan celebrates his 58th birthday on November 2nd. His fitness is amazing even after crossing 55. Let's explore his diet and fitness plan.
According to media reports, Shahrukh Khan is not a big foodie and eats only once or twice a day, mostly preferring home-cooked meals.
Shahrukh Khan's diet includes eggs, coconut water, fruit juice, fresh fruits, dry fruits, black coffee, and green salad for breakfast.
Shahrukh Khan prefers to eat only tandoori chicken. He doesn't eat bread or rice with it.
Those who work on their body and muscles need protein, and they can get this protein from chicken. Tandoori chicken is not fried, so it can be a better option.
Tandoori chicken is marinated using yogurt. It also contains lemon juice, ginger-garlic, and coriander, which are rich in vitamin C.
Along with a simple diet, Shahrukh Khan's workout includes strength training, push-ups, planks, cardio, and cycling.
Shahrukh says he doesn't eat much and lives a very economical lifestyle with simple home-cooked meals. He prefers to work out more.