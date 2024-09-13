Entertainment

ARM movie box office: How much did Tovino movie collect on day 1?

Ajayante Randam Moshanam aka ARM, Tovino Thomas' 50th film, was one of the most anticipated Onam releases. The film had a good start at the box office. 

Image credits: Tovino Thomas/ Facebook

Tovino playing triple roles

Tovino plays three characters set in three different periods in the film directed by debutant Jithin Laal.

Image credits: Tovino Thomas/ Facebook

Onam release

The film, which released on Thursday as an Onam release, has been garnering good response.

Image credits: Tovino Thomas/ Facebook



Did the positive reviews reflect at the box office?

Image credits: Tovino Thomas/ Facebook

Box Office

As per box office analysts, the movie had a decent start at the box office.

Image credits: Tovino Thomas/ Facebook

Day 1 collection

According to leading Indian box office tracker Sacnilk, the film earned an estimated Rs 3.50 crore in India net.

Image credits: Tovino Thomas/ Facebook

Day 2 estimates

The positive review is expected to reflect on day 2 numbers of the movie and is already showing good booking trend. 

Image credits: ARM Trailer
