ARM movie box office: How much did Tovino movie collect on day 1?

Entertainment
Ajayante Randam Moshanam aka ARM, Tovino Thomas' 50th film, was one of the most anticipated Onam releases. The film had a good start at the box office.
Tovino plays three characters set in three different periods in the film directed by debutant Jithin Laal.
The film, which released on Thursday as an Onam release, has been garnering good response.
Did the positive reviews reflect at the box office?
As per box office analysts, the movie had a decent start at the box office.
According to leading Indian box office tracker Sacnilk, the film earned an estimated Rs 3.50 crore in India net.
The positive review is expected to reflect on day 2 numbers of the movie and is already showing good booking trend.