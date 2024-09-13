The Conjuring to Hereditary-7 popular horror movies to watch on OTT

Entertainment
Here are seven popular horror movies that are widely acclaimed
Based on true events, this supernatural horror film follows paranormal investigators Ed and Lorraine Warren as they confront a dark presence haunting a family's farmhouse.
A classic supernatural horror film about a girl possessed by a mysterious entity, known for its chilling atmosphere and intense scenes.
A supernatural horror film that delves into themes of grief and family trauma, known for its disturbing imagery and tense storytelling.
This psychological horror film centres on a mother and her son as they are haunted by a disturbing creature from a children’s book, exploring themes of grief and mental health.
This supernatural horror centres on a true-crime writer who discovers disturbing home movies that suggest the presence of a malevolent entity.
This is a psychological horror film about a supernatural entity that follows its victims after they have intimate encounters. It blends an eerie atmosphere with urban legends.
A South Korean zombie thriller that combines heart-pounding action with emotional depth as survivors try to escape a zombie outbreak on a high-speed train.