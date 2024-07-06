Entertainment

A look at Anant Ambani's car collection

Image credits: Instagram | Official website

​Anant Ambani, a prominent member of the Ambani dynasty, possesses a fleet of high-end automobiles that captivate attention wherever they go.

Image credits: our own

1. ​BMW i8

With a starting price of Rs 2.62 crore, the BMW i8 represents the future of automotive innovation and eco-friendly performance.

Image credits: instagram

2. Mercedes Benz G63 AMG​

Price starting from Rs 2.42 crore, it offers an iconic design, top-notch features, and impressive off-road capabilities, making it a standout choice in Anant Ambani's collection.

Image credits: Mercedes website

3. Rolls Royce Cullinan

It is probably the most expensive car in Anant Ambani's collection, with an ex-showroom price of Rs 8.20 crore.

Image credits: Rolls Royce Website

4. ​Mercedes-Benz S-Class (W220)​

​This model of the Mercedes-Benz S-Class, known as the W220, embodies timeless elegance and cutting-edge technology. Starting price is Rs 1.42 crore.

Image credits: instagram

5. W221 Mercedes Benz S-Class​

With a starting price tag of Rs 1.41 crore, it boasts opulent amenities, state-of-the-art technology, and a refined driving experience, making it a coveted choice.

Image credits: instagram

6. Range Rover Vogue​

Price starting from Rs 2.01 crore, it combines upscale interiors, superior comfort, and robust capabilities, ideal for navigating both city streets and challenging terrains.

Image credits: instagram

7. Rolls Royce Phantom Drophead Coupe​

With a starting price tag of Rs 7 crore, it represents the epitome of grandeur and exclusivity in Anant Ambani's prestigious car collection.

Image credits: instagram
