Anupamaa to YRKKH: 10 top Indian shows based on Week 49 TRP report

Udne Ki Aasha

This week's TRP report shows some changes. The TV show 'Udne Ki Aasha' is in first place this week with a 2.4 rating

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai' received a 2.4 rating, placing it second on the TRP list

Anupamaa

Anupamaa's rating continues to decline. The show received a 2.3 rating, placing it third

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin

'Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin' has once again secured its place in the top 5 with a 2.2 rating, placing it fourth

Anjali Awasthi

Anjali Awasthi secured the fifth position with a 2.2 rating

Jhanak

Jhanak's performance in the TRP list is quite poor this time, receiving a 1.9 rating

Mangal Lakshmi

Mangal Lakshmi is also on the list, securing the seventh position

Parineeti

Parineeti received a 1.7 rating this week, landing it in eighth place

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah secured the ninth position this week

Shiv Shakti

Shiv Shakti's TRP has dropped significantly, placing it in tenth place

