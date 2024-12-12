Anupamaa to YRKKH: 10 top Indian shows based on Week 49 TRP report

Entertainment
This week's TRP report shows some changes. The TV show 'Udne Ki Aasha' is in first place this week with a 2.4 rating
'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai' received a 2.4 rating, placing it second on the TRP list
Anupamaa's rating continues to decline. The show received a 2.3 rating, placing it third
'Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin' has once again secured its place in the top 5 with a 2.2 rating, placing it fourth
Anjali Awasthi secured the fifth position with a 2.2 rating
Jhanak's performance in the TRP list is quite poor this time, receiving a 1.9 rating
Mangal Lakshmi is also on the list, securing the seventh position
Parineeti received a 1.7 rating this week, landing it in eighth place
Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah secured the ninth position this week
Shiv Shakti's TRP has dropped significantly, placing it in tenth place
Keerthy Suresh, Antony Thattil: Know actress' net worth and more
Shah Rukh to Akshay: 7 Celebs who started with odd jobs before acting
YRKKH Spoiler Alert! Abhira faces danger from goons in latest twist
Inside Ajay Devgn, Kajol's Mumbai house | PHOTOS