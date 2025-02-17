Akshaye Khanna’s success in Bollywood: From Chhaava to iconic roles

Entertainment
The recently released Chhava is making waves at the box office. Akshay Khanna plays Aurangzeb in this Vicky Kaushal starrer. His character is being appreciated.
Akshay Khanna's career has been a mix of ups and downs. He is the son of Bollywood superstar Vinod Khanna. However, Akshay couldn't achieve the same stardom as his father.
Akshay Khanna debuted in 1997 with the film Himalaya Putra. This film was made by Vinod Khanna to launch his son. However, the film flopped at the box office.
In his 28-year career, Akshaye Khanna has acted in 37 films, with only Border and Drishyam 2 being blockbusters, while others ranged from average to disasters.
Akshaye Khanna's box office record includes 8 average films, 3 semi-hits, and 6-7 hits. Notable films in his career include Hungama, Taal, Race, and Dil Chahta Hai.
There was a time in Akshay Khanna's career when he had no work. Due to continuous flops, he stopped getting film offers. He was jobless from 2012 to 2016.
Akshay Khanna was last seen in the 2022 film Drishyam 2. After 2 years, he is appearing in Chhava. The film is performing well and has entered the 100 crore club.
