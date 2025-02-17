Entertainment

Sanjay Dutt to Ranveer Singh: 5 Celebs thriving in the liquor business

Image credits: instagram

Ranveer Singh

Ranveer is venturing into business along with acting. He has partnered with a liquor company named ABD.

Sanjay Dutt

In 2024, Sanjay Dutt launched the Scotch whisky brand, The Glenlivet.

Aryan Khan

Shah Rukh Khan's son, Aryan Khan, recently launched a vodka brand.

Nick Jonas

Priyanka Chopra's husband, Nick Jonas, launched a whisky brand in 2019.

Danny Denzongpa

Actor Danny Denzongpa owns a popular beer brand.

