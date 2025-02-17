Sanjay Dutt to Ranveer Singh: 5 Celebs thriving in the liquor business

Entertainment
Ranveer is venturing into business along with acting. He has partnered with a liquor company named ABD.
In 2024, Sanjay Dutt launched the Scotch whisky brand, The Glenlivet.
Shah Rukh Khan's son, Aryan Khan, recently launched a vodka brand.
Priyanka Chopra's husband, Nick Jonas, launched a whisky brand in 2019.
Actor Danny Denzongpa owns a popular beer brand.
