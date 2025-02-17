Anubhav Bassi's Lucknow show CANCELLED: Here’s what happened

Entertainment
Anubhav Bassi's Lucknow show cancelled. Police denied permission citing law and order concerns.
Aparna Yadav, Vice Chairperson, objected to Bassi's alleged offensive language against women.
Two shows at Indira Gandhi Pratishthan on Feb 17 were cancelled.
Controversy surrounding Allahbadia's YouTube show raises questions.
Aparna Yadav's appeal led to the show's cancellation.
Some criticize the cancellation, others call for decency in comedy.
The controversy raises questions about stand-up comedy's future.
