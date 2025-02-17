Entertainment

Anubhav Bassi's Lucknow show CANCELLED: Here’s what happened

Ranveer Allahbadia controversy impacts Bassi's show

Anubhav Bassi's Lucknow show cancelled. Police denied permission citing law and order concerns.

Show cancelled after Women's Commission complaint

Aparna Yadav, Vice Chairperson, objected to Bassi's alleged offensive language against women.

Two Lucknow shows cancelled by police

Two shows at Indira Gandhi Pratishthan on Feb 17 were cancelled.

Is this linked to Ranveer Allahbadia's show?

Controversy surrounding Allahbadia's YouTube show raises questions.

Show cancelled after Women's Commission complaint

Aparna Yadav's appeal led to the show's cancellation.

Mixed reactions on social media

Some criticize the cancellation, others call for decency in comedy.

What's next?

The controversy raises questions about stand-up comedy's future.

Akshaye Khanna’s success in Bollywood: From Chhaava to iconic roles

Sanjay Dutt to Ranveer Singh: 5 Celebs thriving in the liquor business

Chhaava to Kesari: Top 6 highest opening day Bollywood Historical hits

YRKKH Spoiler ALERT: Not Vidyaa but THIS is Armaan's REAL mother