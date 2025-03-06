Entertainment

(PHOTOS) Palak Tiwari inspired salwar suit designs for Holi party

Palak Tiwari Salwar Suit

If you want to impress your crush at the Holi party, choose a salwar suit like Ibrahim Ali Khan's girlfriend Palak Tiwari. You can buy it for ₹700-800

Black Embroidered Salwar Suit

A black salwar suit like Palak's can be bought for ₹800-1000. It has silver embroidery on the neck and dupatta. She paired it with minimal makeup and no jewelry

Simple Salwar Suit

If you are on a budget, buy a sober salwar suit like this for up to ₹500. You can team it up with oxidized jewelry and matching heels or juttis for a decent look

Net Salwar Suit

Net salwar suits will enhance the beauty at the party. Instead of buying it in vibrant colors, buy it in beige. Palak's suit will cost you up to ₹1000

Purple Suit Design

Add a figure-fusion touch to the Holi party by choosing a purple salwar suit. Palak has chosen a full-length Kurti with matching dupatta. You will look stylish

Silver Anarkali Suit

Anarkali suits never disappoint. If you want a desi vibe at the Holi party, choose Palak Tiwari's satin Anarkali salwar suit. You'll have to loosen your pocket a bit

Printed Kurta Set

Palak Tiwari's printed kurta set on georgette fabric is available online and offline for up to ₹500. Style it with matching earrings and footwear

