(PHOTOS) Palak Tiwari inspired salwar suit designs for Holi party

Entertainment
If you want to impress your crush at the Holi party, choose a salwar suit like Ibrahim Ali Khan's girlfriend Palak Tiwari. You can buy it for ₹700-800
A black salwar suit like Palak's can be bought for ₹800-1000. It has silver embroidery on the neck and dupatta. She paired it with minimal makeup and no jewelry
If you are on a budget, buy a sober salwar suit like this for up to ₹500. You can team it up with oxidized jewelry and matching heels or juttis for a decent look
Net salwar suits will enhance the beauty at the party. Instead of buying it in vibrant colors, buy it in beige. Palak's suit will cost you up to ₹1000
Add a figure-fusion touch to the Holi party by choosing a purple salwar suit. Palak has chosen a full-length Kurti with matching dupatta. You will look stylish
Anarkali suits never disappoint. If you want a desi vibe at the Holi party, choose Palak Tiwari's satin Anarkali salwar suit. You'll have to loosen your pocket a bit
Palak Tiwari's printed kurta set on georgette fabric is available online and offline for up to ₹500. Style it with matching earrings and footwear
PHOTOS: Rubina Dilaik wows fans with her glamorous photoshoot look
(PHOTOS) Divya Khosla inspired saree looks for Holi Party
(PHOTOS) Janhvi Kapoor inspired pastel lehenga design for stylish look
Janhvi Kapoor's 2 surgeries revealed: Before vs Now pictures inside