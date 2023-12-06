Entertainment
More information on Animal is released. Regarding international profits, the film made Rs 236.00 crs in the first two days and has already surpassed Rs 300 crs on the third day.
But did you know Saif Ali Khan as a unique relationship with Animal? The home portrayed in the film, in particular, is Saif's 800-crore Pataudi Palace.
According to rumours, more than half of the filming for Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal took place in Saif's ancestral Pataudi home.
Pataudi Palace was built in 1935 by Iftikhar Ali Khan, the last Nawab of the Pataudi family, and is built in the area close to Gurugram adjacent to Delhi.
Whereas its price is said to be around Rs 800 crore. 'Animal' was shot entirely within Pataudi Palace. Pataudi Palace, owned by Saif Ali Khan, spans 10 acres.
This palace has 150 rooms and is located in Gurgaon. Before Animal, there was Mangal Pandey, Veer-Zaara, Gandhi: My Father, and Mere Brother Ki Dulhan.
Kareena Kapoor Khan spent her birthday with hubby Saif Ali Khan at Pataudi Palace this year. Karisma Kapoor, her sister, had posted birthday photos.