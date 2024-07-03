Anant Ambani, Radhika Wedding: Family gifts THIS to poor brides

Entertainment
As a part of the pre-wedding celebrations for Anant, Radhika, the Ambani family hosted a magnificent mass wedding for more than 50 underprivileged couples in Thane on Wednesday
The Ambani family held a mass wedding for more than 50 under priviledged people at Reliance Corporate Park, Thane. According to reports, the couples received generous gifts
Nita Ambani, Mukesh Ambani along with son and daughter Akash, Isha with their respective spouses Sloka and Anand Piramal was present at the ceremony
Each couple received gold trinkets, including mangal sutras, nose rings, wedding rings. Additionally, silver nose rings and anklets were distributed as part of the wedding gifts
Each bride was also gifted Rs 1 lakh as her 'Stridhan'. The generous wedding gifts ensured that couples started their married life with valuable possessions and financial support
The couples received groceries, household items for a year, including 36 essential items, utensils. This generous gesture ensured they had all necessary provisions for a new life
In addition, each couple was gifted home appliances such as gas stove, mixer, fan, mattress, pillows, providing them with essential household comforts as they begin married life