Entertainment

Anant Ambani, Radhika Wedding: Family gifts THIS to poor brides

As a part of the pre-wedding celebrations for Anant, Radhika, the Ambani family hosted a magnificent mass wedding for more than 50 underprivileged couples in Thane on Wednesday

Image credits: Instagram

Ambani Family

The Ambani family held a mass wedding for more than 50 under priviledged people at Reliance Corporate Park, Thane. According to reports, the couples received generous gifts

Image credits: Instagram

Ambani Family Attendance

Nita Ambani, Mukesh Ambani along with son and daughter Akash, Isha with their respective spouses Sloka and Anand Piramal was present at the ceremony

Image credits: Instagram

Gifts

Each couple received gold trinkets, including mangal sutras, nose rings, wedding rings. Additionally, silver nose rings and anklets were distributed as part of the wedding gifts

Image credits: Instagram

Gifts

Each bride was also gifted Rs 1 lakh as her 'Stridhan'. The generous wedding gifts ensured that couples started their married life with valuable possessions and financial support

Image credits: Instagram

Gifts

The couples received groceries, household items for a year, including 36 essential items, utensils. This generous gesture ensured they had all necessary provisions for a new life

Image credits: Instagram

Gifts

In addition, each couple was gifted home appliances such as gas stove, mixer, fan, mattress, pillows, providing them with essential household comforts as they begin married life

Image credits: Instagram
Find Next One