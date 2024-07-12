Isha Ambani wears lehenga with Nandi motif, mantra inscribed? See pics

Entertainment
Isha Ambani wowed everyone at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's 'Shiv-Shakti' puja, donning a vintage lehenga adorned with 'Nandi' motifs and mantras
Isha Ambani dazzled in a vintage lehenga featuring intricate 'Nandi' motifs and mantras for the 'Shiv-Shakti' puja celebrating her brother Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's union
The Ambani family is ensuring divine blessings for Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's wedding, with Isha Ambani consistently impressing with her stunning outfits
Isha Ambani's Banarasi gold lehenga, adorned with a beautiful mantra on the hemline and featuring temples, birds, and 'Nandi' motifs, was a showstopper at the 'Shiv-Shakti' puja
Her ensemble included a choli with a coin border and was accessorized with a temple neckpiece, choker, matching earrings, and bangles, enhancing her traditional look
Isha's makeup was bronze-toned, with soft eyeshadow, perfectly shaped brows, and a bindi, complementing her traditional attire
Her hair, styled in a low bun with a red-toned accessory, added elegance to her overall appearance for the 'Shiv-Shakti' puja
Isha Ambani's fashion choices continue to set trends, showcasing her impeccable style and grace at family celebrations