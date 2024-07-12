Entertainment

Isha Ambani wears lehenga with Nandi motif, mantra inscribed? See pics

Isha Ambani wowed everyone at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's 'Shiv-Shakti' puja, donning a vintage lehenga adorned with 'Nandi' motifs and mantras

Isha Ambani dazzled in a vintage lehenga featuring intricate 'Nandi' motifs and mantras for the 'Shiv-Shakti' puja celebrating her brother Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's union

The Ambani family is ensuring divine blessings for Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's wedding, with Isha Ambani consistently impressing with her stunning outfits

Isha Ambani's Banarasi gold lehenga, adorned with a beautiful mantra on the hemline and featuring temples, birds, and 'Nandi' motifs, was a showstopper at the 'Shiv-Shakti' puja

Her ensemble included a choli with a coin border and was accessorized with a temple neckpiece, choker, matching earrings, and bangles, enhancing her traditional look

Isha's makeup was bronze-toned, with soft eyeshadow, perfectly shaped brows, and a bindi, complementing her traditional attire

Her hair, styled in a low bun with a red-toned accessory, added elegance to her overall appearance for the 'Shiv-Shakti' puja

Isha Ambani's fashion choices continue to set trends, showcasing her impeccable style and grace at family celebrations

