Mirzapur 3: Sharad Shukla to Robin- 5 major characters who died

Entertainment
After four years, Mirzapur's third season premiered to considerable anticipation. Naturally, the new season was a smash, but audiences had conflicting opinions.
However, numerous significant characters leave this season. This list includes all unlucky characters.
Mirzapur is one of the most popular online shows in the country, gaining cult status. Many major characters died in the latest season.
Anjum Sharma portrayed Sharad Shukla, a crucial character in the programme. Sharad lost the power struggle with Ali Fazal's Guddu Pandit.
Kaleen Bhaiya (Pankaj Tripathi) murdered him in episode 10.
Anil George played Rauf Lala, a character who appeared in all three seasons and was unceremoniously killed off. He was murdered in jail by poet Rahim.
Robin, portrayed by Priyanshu Painuli, was a beloved character in the programme, partnered with Guddu Pandit's sister Dimpy. Guddu murdered him.
Shahnawaz Pradhan played Inspector Parshuram Gupta, who was brutally killed. Parshuram kills himself after learning about his youngest daughter Golu Gupta's false death.
The part of Munnawwar Niazi was portrayed by Ayaz Khan. He was introduced in the third season as a mediator amongst Purvanchal's dons but died.
Mirzapur season 3 premiered on Amazon Prime Video July 5. The sitcom starred Ali Fazal, Pankaj Tripathi, Rasika Dugal, Shweta Tripathi, Vijay Varma, and Isha Talwar.
Gurmmeet Singh and Anand Iyer direct the season. Excel Entertainment produces it with Farhan Akhtar, Ritesh Sidhwani, Kassim Jagmagia, and Gurmmeet Singh.