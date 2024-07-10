Entertainment

Mirzapur 3: Sharad Shukla to Robin- 5 major characters who died

After four years, Mirzapur's third season premiered to considerable anticipation. Naturally, the new season was a smash, but audiences had conflicting opinions.
 

Image credits: Stills

Mirzapur 3: Sharad Shukla to Robin- 5 major characters who died

However, numerous significant characters leave this season. This list includes all unlucky characters.

Image credits: instagram

Mirzapur 3: Sharad Shukla to Robin- 5 major characters who died

Mirzapur is one of the most popular online shows in the country, gaining cult status. Many major characters died in the latest season.

Image credits: instagram

Sharad Shukla

Anjum Sharma portrayed Sharad Shukla, a crucial character in the programme. Sharad lost the power struggle with Ali Fazal's Guddu Pandit.

Image credits: Stills

Sharad Shukla

Kaleen Bhaiya (Pankaj Tripathi) murdered him in episode 10.

Image credits: instagram

Rauf Lala

Anil George played Rauf Lala, a character who appeared in all three seasons and was unceremoniously killed off. He was murdered in jail by poet Rahim.

Image credits: Stills

Robin

Robin, portrayed by Priyanshu Painuli, was a beloved character in the programme, partnered with Guddu Pandit's sister Dimpy. Guddu murdered him.

Image credits: Stills

Parshuram Gupta

Shahnawaz Pradhan played Inspector Parshuram Gupta, who was brutally killed. Parshuram kills himself after learning about his youngest daughter Golu Gupta's false death.

Image credits: Stills

Munawar Niazi

The part of Munnawwar Niazi was portrayed by Ayaz Khan. He was introduced in the third season as a mediator amongst Purvanchal's dons but died.

Image credits: Stills

Mirzapur season 3

Mirzapur season 3 premiered on Amazon Prime Video July 5. The sitcom starred Ali Fazal, Pankaj Tripathi, Rasika Dugal, Shweta Tripathi, Vijay Varma, and Isha Talwar.

Image credits: instagram

Mirzapur season 3

Gurmmeet Singh and Anand Iyer direct the season. Excel Entertainment produces it with Farhan Akhtar, Ritesh Sidhwani, Kassim Jagmagia, and Gurmmeet Singh. 

Image credits: Social Media
Find Next One