Entertainment

Anant Ambani, Radhika: Check out bride-to-be's PRETTIEST outfit so far

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant are set to wed on July 12, 2024, with lavish celebrations at Antilia. Radhika's recent haldi and after-party featured stunning outfits

Image credits: Instagram/AnamikaKhanna

Radhika Merchant in Anamika Khanna

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant are set to marry on July 12, 2024, with pre-wedding festivities recently held at Antilia

Image credits: Instagram/AnamikaKhanna

Radhika Merchant

Radhika dazzled in a floral lehenga at her haldi ceremony on July 8, marking the start of celebrations

Image credits: Instagram/AnamikaKhanna

Radhika Merchant

For her after-haldi party, Radhika chose a rusted pink lehenga by Anamika Khanna, adorned with intricate white detailing and scalloped edges

Image credits: Instagram/AnamikaKhanna

Radhika's after-party look

The regal ensemble included a matching blouse with heavy white work and a complementing dupatta

Image credits: Instagram/AnamikaKhanna

Radhika Merchant

Radhika accessorized with a stunning diamond neckpiece, floral earrings, and bangles, enhancing her look

Image credits: Instagram/AnamikaKhanna

Radhika Merchant

Subtle makeup highlighted her natural beauty, complementing her hair styled in a floral-adorned bun

Image credits: Instagram/AnamikaKhanna

Radhika Merchant

A stone-bindi added a traditional touch to her overall appearance, completing the elegant ensemble

Image credits: Instagram/AnamikaKhanna
Find Next One