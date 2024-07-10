Anant Ambani, Radhika: Check out bride-to-be's PRETTIEST outfit so far

Entertainment
Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant are set to wed on July 12, 2024, with lavish celebrations at Antilia. Radhika's recent haldi and after-party featured stunning outfits
Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant are set to marry on July 12, 2024, with pre-wedding festivities recently held at Antilia
Radhika dazzled in a floral lehenga at her haldi ceremony on July 8, marking the start of celebrations
For her after-haldi party, Radhika chose a rusted pink lehenga by Anamika Khanna, adorned with intricate white detailing and scalloped edges
The regal ensemble included a matching blouse with heavy white work and a complementing dupatta
Radhika accessorized with a stunning diamond neckpiece, floral earrings, and bangles, enhancing her look
Subtle makeup highlighted her natural beauty, complementing her hair styled in a floral-adorned bun
A stone-bindi added a traditional touch to her overall appearance, completing the elegant ensemble