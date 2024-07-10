Entertainment

Hair in food to hotel price: Blunders during Anant-Radhika pre-wedding

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding festivities

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding festivities are the talk of the town.

What went wrong?

But here are things that went wrong during their pre-wedding festivities.

Orry finds a hair in food

A video from the party showed Orry eating a vada pav. But Orry and his companion Tania Shroff pointed out the hair in Vada Pav.

Hotel charges climb to an astronomical amount

This pre-wedding has also impacted hotel pricing in Mumbai, particularly in the Bandra-Kurla complex. 

The wedding has caused a rise in hotel occupancy and costs and the accommodations are all booked, and the costs are extremely high. 

As per Business Today's report, one hotel is charging over Rs 70,000 per night on July 14. The usual price is Rs 10,000.

