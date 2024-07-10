Entertainment

Ronaldo to Kylie Jenner: 2024's most followed Instagram accounts

Image credits: Instagram

1. Cristiano Ronaldo: 634 million followers

Portuguese football legend Cristiano Ronaldo has achieved global superstar status, evident from his massive Instagram following that reflects his immense popularity and influence.

Image credits: Instagram

2. Lionel Messi: 504 million followers

Lionel Messi, closely follows Ronaldo with a vast Instagram following, showcasing his enduring appeal and the universal love for football.

Image credits: Instagram

3. Selena Gomez: 426 million followers

American singer and actress Selena Gomez commands a significant presence on Instagram, solidifying her position as one of the platform's leading female influencers.

Image credits: Instagram

4. Kylie Jenner: 398 million followers

Reality TV star and entrepreneur Kylie Jenner's Instagram is a vibrant mix of beauty tips, lifestyle insights captivating millions of followers worldwide.

Image credits: Instagram

5. Dwayne Johnson: 396 million followers

Actor, producer, and former wrestler Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson engages a massive audience on Instagram with his charisma, diverse talents, and motivational posts.

Image credits: Instagram

6. Ariana Grande: 378 million followers

Ariana Grande captivates her Instagram followers with glimpses into her music career, personal life, and artistic expressions.

Image credits: Instagram

7. Kim Kardashian: 361 million followers

Reality TV star and business mogul Kim Kardashian West shares glimpses of her glamorous lifestyle, family moments, and successful ventures on Instagram.

Image credits: Instagram

8. Beyoncé: 317 million followers

Beyoncé's Instagram presence celebrates her musical prowess, cultural influence, and empowering messages, resonating deeply with her extensive fan base across the globe.

Image credits: Instagram

9. Khloé Kardashian: 308 million followers

Khloé Kardashian's Instagram offers a personal journey through fitness, lifestyle choices, and entrepreneurial endeavors.

Image credits: Instagram

10. Kendall Jenner: 292 million followers

Model and fashion icon Kendall Jenner shares her runway adventures, beauty tips, and behind-the-scenes moments from her glamorous life on Instagram.

Image credits: Instagram
