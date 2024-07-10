Ronaldo to Kylie Jenner: 2024's most followed Instagram accounts

Entertainment
Portuguese football legend Cristiano Ronaldo has achieved global superstar status, evident from his massive Instagram following that reflects his immense popularity and influence.
Lionel Messi, closely follows Ronaldo with a vast Instagram following, showcasing his enduring appeal and the universal love for football.
American singer and actress Selena Gomez commands a significant presence on Instagram, solidifying her position as one of the platform's leading female influencers.
Reality TV star and entrepreneur Kylie Jenner's Instagram is a vibrant mix of beauty tips, lifestyle insights captivating millions of followers worldwide.
Actor, producer, and former wrestler Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson engages a massive audience on Instagram with his charisma, diverse talents, and motivational posts.
Ariana Grande captivates her Instagram followers with glimpses into her music career, personal life, and artistic expressions.
Reality TV star and business mogul Kim Kardashian West shares glimpses of her glamorous lifestyle, family moments, and successful ventures on Instagram.
Beyoncé's Instagram presence celebrates her musical prowess, cultural influence, and empowering messages, resonating deeply with her extensive fan base across the globe.
Khloé Kardashian's Instagram offers a personal journey through fitness, lifestyle choices, and entrepreneurial endeavors.
Model and fashion icon Kendall Jenner shares her runway adventures, beauty tips, and behind-the-scenes moments from her glamorous life on Instagram.