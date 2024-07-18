Priyanka Chopra turns 42: 7 Bollywood films of actress you must see

Entertainment
On Priyanka Chopra's birthday, we celebrate her incredible talent with seven must-see movies. From powerful dramas to action-packed thrillers let's check out the full list
Priyanka shines as Kashibai, showcasing her emotional depth in this epic tale of love and rivalry between Peshwa Bajirao and his two wives, set against stunning visuals
Priyanka portrays Jhilmil, a deaf-mute woman navigating life and love. Her performance is touching, capturing the essence of unconditional love
Priyanka delivers a powerful performance as the Indian boxing champion, chronicling her inspiring journey against all odds. The film highlights determination, resilience
In this action-packed thriller, Priyanka plays Roma, a fierce ally of the titular character. Her portrayal adds intrigue and strength to the film's plot twist
Priyanka stars as Alisha, a charming and ambitious woman whose unexpected romance with a geeky man brings humor and heart. The film explores themes of love and self-acceptance
Priyanka is unforgettable as Sweety, entangled in the chaotic lives of twin brothers. This gritty film combines dark humor and thrilling elements, showcasing her versatility
PC plays Pinky, navigating stark class divides in India. The film’s gripping narrative, her powerful performance shed light on ambition, the quest for freedom in rigid society