'Baywatch' to 'A Kid Like Jake': 5 Hollywood films of Priyanka Chopra

Entertainment
Priyanka Chopra is an actress whose journey from Bollywood to Hollywood has been nothing short of inspiring. Here are 5 films that showcase her remarkable talent in Hollywood
In her Hollywood debut, Baywatch, Priyanka Chopra plays Victoria Leeds, a fierce entrepreneur involved in illegal activities threatening the beach
Priyanka shines as Amal, a friend who supports a couple grappling with their son's gender identity. Her nuanced performance showcases her ability to tackle sensitive topics
Priyanka takes on the role of Ms. Granada, a leader of young heroes defending their superhero parents. Her energetic and lively performance enhances the film's fun
Priyanka portrays Isabella in Isn't It Romantic, a satirical take on romantic comedies. Her charming and witty performance adds a vibrant layer to the film
In The Matrix Resurrections, Priyanka portrays Sati, a character from the original trilogy. Her mysterious and layered depiction adds significant depth to the film