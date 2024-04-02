Entertainment

Kapil Sharma net worth: Know about his income, assets, family and more

Kapil Sharma, a comedian and actor who stars in The Great Indian Kapil Show, gets a year older—a glance at his earnings, net worth, automobile collection, family photos, and more.

Image credits: Social Media

Kapil Sharma net worth: Know about his income, assets, family and more

Kapil Sharma, a comedian, actor, and television host now featured on The Great Indian Kapil Show, is a year older today (April 2).

Image credits: Social Media

Kapil Sharma net worth: Know about his income, assets, family and more

The actor-comedian has a large fan base because of his one-liners and witty gags. A look at his net worth, per day income and more

Image credits: Social Media

Kapil Sharma's annual and monthly income

According to Pinkvilla, Kapil Sharma's yearly income exceeds Rs 30 crore, with a monthly income of more than Rs 3 crore.

Image credits: Social Media

Kapil Sharma's car collection

Sharma owns a vanity van reportedly worth Rs. 5.5 crores, Mercedes Benz S350, Range Rover Evoque and Volvo XC90.

Image credits: Social Media

Kapil Sharma's family

Kapil Sharma, a comedian, is happily married to Ginni Chatrath and the delighted parents of two children.

Image credits: instagram

Kapil Sharma's family

Kapil lives with his mother, Janak Rani, who frequently comes to watch his programme.

Image credits: instagram

Kapil Sharma's properties

Kapil Sharma is the happy owner of several beautiful goods. He operates a thriving business and lives a luxurious lifestyle.

Image credits: instagram

Kapil Sharma's houses

He has an apartment in Andheri West, Mumbai. He also has a beautiful property in Punjab.

Image credits: Social Media

Kapil Sharma’s net worth

According to many media estimates, stand-up comedian Kapil Sharma has a net worth of more than Rs 300 crore.

Image credits: Social Media

Kapil Sharma's income

According to different media reports, Kapil used to charge Rs. 50 lakh to host each episode of The Kapil Sharma Show. He is one of India's highest-paid television hosts.

Image credits: Social Media
Find Next One