Aditi Rao Hydari’s glowing skin routine you can follow at home

Aditi Rao Hydari cleanses her face with cold water every day for her skin care. Doing so makes the skin look tight and youthful.
Washing your face with cold water improves blood circulation in the skin. The rapid circulation of blood in the inner tissues of the skin brings a glow to the face.
Washing your face with cold water balances the skin's PH level, as well as controls the level of oil glands in the skin.
Washing your face with cold water keeps the pores tight, so dirt or oil does not enter the mouth. This also makes the face look brighter.
If there is a slight swelling on the face, washing the face with cold water every morning reduces the swelling. It also gives rest to the face.
Aditi uses aloe vera gel, moisturizer and sunscreen to keep her skin healthy. If you also follow Aditi's skin care routine, you can shine beautifully.