Entertainment

Aditi Rao Hydari’s glowing skin routine you can follow at home

Aditi's skin care routine

Aditi Rao Hydari cleanses her face with cold water every day for her skin care. Doing so makes the skin look tight and youthful.

 

 

Blood circulation with cold water

Washing your face with cold water improves blood circulation in the skin. The rapid circulation of blood in the inner tissues of the skin brings a glow to the face.

How does her skin glow?

Washing your face with cold water balances the skin's PH level, as well as controls the level of oil glands in the skin. 

Skin pores become tight

Washing your face with cold water keeps the pores tight, so dirt or oil does not enter the mouth. This also makes the face look brighter.

Cold water reduces swelling

If there is a slight swelling on the face, washing the face with cold water every morning reduces the swelling. It also gives rest to the face.

What else?

Aditi uses aloe vera gel, moisturizer and sunscreen to keep her skin healthy. If you also follow Aditi's skin care routine, you can shine beautifully.

Find Next One