Entertainment

Jr NTR, Janhvi Kapoor's 'Devara' to release on OTT on THIS date!

Image credits: IMDB

'Devara: Part 1'

Jr NTR, Janhvi Kapoor, and Saif Ali Khan's latest blockbuster 'Devara: Part 1' is gearing up for its digital release.

Image credits: Screenshot YouTube

'Devara: Part 1'

It is reported that fans who have been eagerly awaiting the film's digital distribution will not have to wait long. 

Image credits: Screenshot YouTube

'Devara: Part 1' OTT release

Devara: Part 1 will make its OTT premiere about 50 days after its theatrical release. 

Image credits: Screenshot YouTube

'Devara: Part 1' OTT release

Netflix has acquired the film's digital rights, reportedly for a stunning Rs 100 crore.

Image credits: Social Media

Jr NTR

'Devara: Part 1' is Jr NTR's first solo starring role in six years and features the actor in a tough double role.

Image credits: Social Media
Find Next One