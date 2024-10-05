Jr NTR, Janhvi Kapoor's 'Devara' to release on OTT on THIS date!

Entertainment
Jr NTR, Janhvi Kapoor, and Saif Ali Khan's latest blockbuster 'Devara: Part 1' is gearing up for its digital release.
It is reported that fans who have been eagerly awaiting the film's digital distribution will not have to wait long.
Devara: Part 1 will make its OTT premiere about 50 days after its theatrical release.
Netflix has acquired the film's digital rights, reportedly for a stunning Rs 100 crore.
'Devara: Part 1' is Jr NTR's first solo starring role in six years and features the actor in a tough double role.