Allu Arjun to Ram Charan: Actors who married into business families

Entertainment
Sneha Reddy is the daughter of the Chairman of the SCIENT Institute of Technology and a businessman by profession.
Ram Charan is married to Upasana Kamineni who is the vice Chairperson of Apollo Foundation.
Dulquer Salmaan tied the knot with Amal, the daughter of a Chennai businessman Syed Nizamuddin.
Thalapathy Vijay married Sangeeta Sornalingam who is the daughter of a Sri Lankan Tamil industrialist.
Rana Daggubati tied the knot with Miheeka Bajaj, daughter of a businesswoman and Krsala Jewels director.
Jr NTR's wife Lakshmi Pranathi is the daughter of the Telugu news channel's owner.
Actor Surya is married to actress Jyothika whose father is a film producer.