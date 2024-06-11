 // Temp comment this bcz its will help stop page_view double calls // Temp comment this bcz its will help stop page_view double calls

Allu Arjun to Ram Charan: Actors who married into business families

Allu Arjun

Sneha Reddy is the daughter of the Chairman of the SCIENT Institute of Technology and a businessman by profession.

Ram Charan

Ram Charan is married to Upasana Kamineni who is the vice Chairperson of Apollo Foundation.

Dulquer Salmaan

Dulquer Salmaan tied the knot with Amal, the daughter of a Chennai businessman Syed Nizamuddin.

Thalapathy Vijay

Thalapathy Vijay married Sangeeta Sornalingam who is the daughter of a Sri Lankan Tamil industrialist.

Rana Daggubati

Rana Daggubati tied the knot with Miheeka Bajaj, daughter of a businesswoman and Krsala Jewels director.

Jr NTR

Jr NTR's wife Lakshmi Pranathi is the daughter of the Telugu news channel's owner.

Suriya

Actor Surya is married to actress Jyothika whose father is a film producer.

