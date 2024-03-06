All you need to know about Pulkit-Kriti's 4-day wedding

Entertainment
Pulkit Samrat and Kriti Kharbanda are all set the tie the knot this year and will have their wedding this month.
As per News18's source, the pre-wedding celebrations will begin on March 13 and will continue until March 16.
March 15 is the day when they will get married and will take place in Delhi, where both actors were born.
While Kriti subsequently relocated to Bangalore, Pukit's family remains in the national capital.
A few Bollywood superstars will be there on their wedding day along with some of their closest peers who have become like family will attend the wedding.
Varun Sharma and the other cast members of 'Fukrey' are scheduled to fly to Delhi next week.