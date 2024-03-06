Entertainment

All you need to know about Pulkit-Kriti's 4-day wedding

Image credits: Instagram

Pulkit Samrat and Kriti Kharbanda wedding

Pulkit Samrat and Kriti Kharbanda are all set the tie the knot this year and will have their wedding this month.

Image credits: our own

Wedding date

As per News18's source, the pre-wedding celebrations will begin on March 13 and will continue until March 16. 

Image credits: our own

Wedding venue

March 15 is the day when they will get married and will take place in Delhi, where both actors were born. 

Image credits: Social Media

Why Delhi?

While Kriti subsequently relocated to Bangalore, Pukit's family remains in the national capital.

Image credits: Social Media

Attendess

A few Bollywood superstars will be there on their wedding day along with some of their closest peers who have become like family will attend the wedding.

Image credits: Social Media

Guest list

Varun Sharma and the other cast members of 'Fukrey' are scheduled to fly to Delhi next week.

Image credits: Social Media
Find Next One