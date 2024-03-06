Entertainment

Women’s Day 2024: 7 Indian women-centric series to watch on OTT

Here are seven Indian women-centric series available on various OTT platforms that interest you.

"Aarya" (Disney+ Hotstar)

Follows Aarya, a woman who is forced to take charge of her family's illegal drug business after her husband is murdered, showcasing her journey of empowerment and survival.
 

"Made in Heaven" (Amazon Prime Video)

Follows the lives of Tara and Karan, two wedding planners in Delhi, as they navigate the complexities of marriage, love, and societal expectations.

"She" (Netflix)

Follows the story of an undercover policewoman tasked with infiltrating a criminal organization, highlighting her strength and courage in a male-dominated world.

"Bombay Begums" (Netflix)

Explores the lives of five women from different generations and backgrounds in Mumbai, dealing with ambition, desire, and societal expectations.

"Masaba Masaba" (Netflix)

A semi-autobiographical series following Masaba Gupta and her actress mother Neena Gupta as they navigate through the highs and lows of their personal and professional lives.

"Four More Shots Please!" (Amazon Prime Video)

Revolves around the lives of four modern Indian women living in Mumbai as they deal with relationships, careers, and friendship.

"Delhi Crime" (Netflix)

Based on the 2012 Delhi gang rape case, this series focuses on the investigation led by a female police officer, showcasing her determination to bring the perpetrators to justice.

