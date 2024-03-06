Entertainment

'Heeramandi' to release on OTT and not theatres

'Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar'

Filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali is all set to release 'Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar', which is said to be one of the most anticipated.

Release date

The film is believed to be released in April and according to rumors, the series editing is complete and will be completed soon.

Where to watch

According to reports, The series will be released on Netflix, and each episode of the series will be released each week.

About 'Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar'

'Heeramandi' is set in the pre-Independence era and focuses on the life of courtesans.

The series follows the life of tawaifs in Lahore's red-light district, Heera Mandi, during India's independence movement against the British Raj.

Cast

It is a multi-starrer web series with Manisha Koirala, Sonakshi Sinha, Richa Chadha, Aditi Rao Hydari, Sharmin Segal, Sangeeda Sheikh, and others. 

