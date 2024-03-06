Entertainment

Janhvi Kapoor birthday

Did you know the actress was named after Sridevi's film character? Unknown facts here

On March 06, Janhvi Kapoor will be celebrating her 27th birthday and on this day, let us know some of her lesser-known facts.

Janhvi's name was inspired from Sridevi's film

Sridevi was in the film 'Judaai' where she loved Urmila Matondkar's name in the film. She and Boney Kapoor named their first child Janhvi.

Sridevi wanted Janhvi to become a doctor

Janhvi in an interview said that when she expressed an interest to become an actress, Sridevi was not so happy as she wanted her to be a doctor.

Poet

In 2018, the actress recited a self-written poem for her late mother, Sridevi, during the International Film Festival of India in Goa.

Janhvi's water bottle's name

Janhvi Kapoor is in love with her pink water bottle and has named it Chuski.

Her go-to people

Whenever Janhvi Kapoor is low, her go-to people are her little sister Khushi Kapoor, father Boney Kapoor, sister Anshula Kapoor, or Muggy Maasi, her cousin from Sridevi's side.

