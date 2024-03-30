Alia Bhatt wears jewellery worth Rs 20 crore at Hope Gala event

Entertainment
On Thursday, Alia Bhatt hosted the Hope Gala event in London to generate funds for poor adolescents in India via the Salaam Bombay Foundation.
One of her outfits was a wine gown and it was a jewellery piece that stole everyone's attention.
The massive blue sapphire ring and diamond necklace matched perfectly with her gorgeous attire.
The necklace and rings by the Italian jewellery label cost around Rs 20 crore.
Among others who attended the occasion were musician Harshdeep Kaur, comedian Rohan Joshi, and director Gurinder Chadha.
The Hope Gala event took place at The Mandarin Oriental, London.