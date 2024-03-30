Entertainment

Alia Bhatt wears jewellery worth Rs 20 crore at Hope Gala event

Image credits: X

Hope Gala

On Thursday, Alia Bhatt hosted the Hope Gala event in London to generate funds for poor adolescents in India via the Salaam Bombay Foundation. 

Image credits: X

Alia's jewellery

One of her outfits was a wine gown and it was a jewellery piece that stole everyone's attention.

Image credits: X

Alia's jewellery

The massive blue sapphire ring and diamond necklace matched perfectly with her gorgeous attire.

Image credits: X

Alia's jewellery price

The necklace and rings by the Italian jewellery label cost around Rs 20 crore. 

Image credits: X

Other attendees

Among others who attended the occasion were musician Harshdeep Kaur, comedian Rohan Joshi, and director Gurinder Chadha.

Image credits: X

Venue

The Hope Gala event took place at The Mandarin Oriental, London.

Image credits: X
Find Next One